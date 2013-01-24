Phoenix Children’s Hospital finds efficiency and calm in pediatric imaging

Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a 465 bed pediatric hospital with 4 outpatient centers, conducts more than 96,000 imaging studies annually – including PET and Nuclear Medicine studies.
Phoenix Children’s wanted to create a PET/CT environment that would help reduce the stress experienced by young patients and their families, reduce exam times and improve both patient and staff satisfaction. They believed installing Ambient Experience in their uptake rooms and in the imaging room alongside a new the state-of-the-art Vereos Digital PET/CT would provide an unparalleled patient experience.