In addition, there is no longer the need to have technicians sort slides by case number and pathologist. Now slides are put into the racks and loaded into the scanner, where the slides through our Laboratory Information System (LIS) are sure to be assigned to the correct pathologist. This has advantages with regard to patient safety: “Since digital pathology, I can tell you we sleep better...because of the unique barcode where the request form through this barcode is always connected to the right slides,” he says.

