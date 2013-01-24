The company will replace the current sound abatement foam with a new material that is not affected by this issue.

At this time, the company is working to address all affected devices within the scope of this correction as expeditiously as possible.

Philips will provide further clarity on projected dates for implementation of the correction to begin when this information is available.

The process for preparing the corrections indicated in the field safety notice has begun.

This effort includes wide-scale, global ramping up of manufacturing, repair, services, supply chain and other functions to support the correction.

Philips is notifying regulatory agencies in the regions and countries where affected products are available.

As each country authorizes regulatory agency approvals, our global repair and replacement program for affected devices will be operational.

We are providing agencies with required information related to the initial launch and ongoing implementation of the projected correction.