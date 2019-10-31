Search terms

Imaging
rdd category

See clearly. 
Treat optimally.

Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory

*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*

By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.

*
*

Čo to znamená?

Spoločnosť Philips si cení a rešpektuje súkromie svojich zákazníkov. Svoje povolenia môžete kedykoľvek odvolať. Viac informácií nájdete v dokumente Zásady ochrany osobných údajov spoločnosti Philips.

Angiography alone
Angiography

Angiography alone is  not enough


Philips intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging offers advanced visualization that enables you to tailor your treatment for every patient. Get the answers not apparent from angiography alone by using IVUS in your treatment strategy.

Philips IVUS helps you

Philips IVUS helps you:

Number one icon

Decide the best therapy option

Number two icon

Guide pre-stent planning

Number three icon

Confirm and optimize treatment results

Discover how Philips IVUS benefits your treatment plans in peripheral and coronary interventions.

Coronary IVUS ›
Peripheral IVUS ›
Coronary IVUS ›
Peripheral IVUS ›

Philips IVUS catheters

  •  
    Eagle Eye Platinum

    Eagle Eye Platinum  

    The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.

    85900P
    View product
  •  
    Eagle Eye Platinum ST

    Eagle Eye Platinum ST  

    The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*

    85900PST
    View product
  •  
    Refinity

    Refinity  

    Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.

    89900
    View product
  •  
    Visions PV .035

    Visions PV .035  

    As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .035 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 90 cm length and 60 mm max imaging diameter for 0.035” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and venous disease and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.

    IGTD88901
    View product
  •  
    Visions PV .018

    Visions PV .018  

    As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.

    IGTD86700
    View product
Philips elite academy logo

Philips ELIITE Academy is focused on delivering high value and real-time strategic educational programs that meet the evolving needs of our customers. For more information on the available courses, please visit www.philipseliiteacademy.com.

Keythought leaders icon

Key thought leaders

Clinical expertise icon

Clinical expertise

Product knowledge icon

Product knowledge 

rdd category

Reimbursement and coding resources

Learn more about your reimbursement options

† IVUS catheters for coronary applications

†† IVUS catheters for peripheral applications

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Všetky práva vyhradené.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.

Enter Exit