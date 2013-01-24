Eagle Eye Platinum Digital IVUS catheter The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US). *As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with IntraSight and SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
