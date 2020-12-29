Domovská stránka
CombiDiagnost R90 Cross functional DRF system

CombiDiagnost R90

Cross functional DRF system

CombiDiagnost R90 is a remote controlled fluoroscopy system in combination with high-end digital radiography, designed to improve room utilization in a cost effective manner. A fully digital workflow, UNIQUE image quality and excellent dose management make the versatile system suitable for a wide range of examinations from pediatric to bariatric imaging.

Features
The optional automatic image stitching software allows to acquire long-length images. Image acquisition is possible on the table in every position from horizontal to upright¹ and at the vertical stand. The algorithm works fully automatically. A set of smart accessories provides excellent patient comfort and superb image quality.
With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visiualized at UNIQUE image quality. Automatic examination pre-sets support a smooth and efficient workflow in angiography examinations.
SkyFlow Plus is the industry’s first scatter radiation correction algorithm for portable X-rays. When doing DR exams without a grid, Philips SkyFlow Plus produces images with grid-like contrast. The software reduces the effect of scattered radiation for non-grid free exposures.
Philips CombiDiagnost R90 premium cross-functional system is a true all around performer. Applications include chest, spine, upper and lower extremities, skull, as well as gastro-intestinal exams, arthrography, venography, lymphography, myelography and Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).
Dynamic UNIQUE image processing software delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomic regions within one image by automatically adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
UNIQUE 2 image processing delivers fast, outstanding digital rad images. It significantly improves image quality like homogeneous black backgrounds, reduced noise, and automatic enhancement of small details.
GCF is an exclusive Philips technology of pulsed fluoroscopy, providing superb image quality at low dose. Dose management is achieved by the use of a grid-switch mechanism in the X-ray tube. Moreover, X-ray parameters kV, mA and time are controlled within each single pulse (in-pulse control).
The intuitive Eleva user interface provides all the tools and controls necessary for seamless procedures. This common platform is harmonized across the Philips radiography and fluoroscopy portfolio. It is easy to learn and use and therefore reduces training effort.
When equipped with a ceiling suspension CombiDiagnost R90 features the intuitive Eleva Tube Head, a modern smart touch interface in the examimation room. It allows the user to quickly change the most vital parameters for rad imaging directly at the tube head. The Eleva Tube Head offers an optional live camera image for improved positioning support.
CombiDiagnost R90’s large and small SkyPlate wireless portable digital detectors are lightweight to allow comfortable positioning. They pair nicely with our SkyFlow Plus intelligent software for non-grid bedside exams and can be shared between compatible systems.
The remote controlled tiltable table (-90° to +90°) is ideal for all standard fluoroscopy studies and for traditional X-rays including image stitching. A tilting tube column mechanism enables angled projections in any table position. The tabletop can hold a patient weighing up to 284 kg (626 lbs.) without restricting movement. The intuitive touchscreen controls geometry movements and fluoroscopy parameters.
Philips Bone Suppression² software helps remove bone structures from adult erect chest images acquired at the vertical stand for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help to ensure a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips’ Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.

Generator
Generator
Power
  • 65 kW, 80kW optional
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 - 150 kV
Exposure techniques
  • Manual: kV-mAs or kV-mA-s Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) - Intelligent Exporuse (IQX)
Tube voltage flouroscopy
  • 40 - 125 kV
Fluoroscopy techniques
  • Pulsed fluoroscopy (PF), in-pulse controlled Grid-controlled fluoroscopy (GCF), in-pulse controlled
Applicational Range
Applicational Range
Fluoroscopy
  • Upper and lower gastro intestinal tract, urinary studies, ERCP, fluoroscopy guided injections, etc.
Radiography
  • skull, ribs, spine, pelvis, upper extremities, long spine, examinations of the lung, abdomen etc.,
Geometry
Geometry
Table tilt angle
  • -90°/+90°
Motorized compressor
  • 3 kg - 15 kg (6.6 lbs - 33.1 lbs) compression force
Tube column movement range
  • 160 cm (63")
Source to Image Distance (SID)
  • 113 cm – 183 cm (44" to 72")
Maximum patient weight
  • 284 kg (626 lbs) without limitations
Table height
  • 65 cm - 133 cm ( 25’’ – 52.2’’)
Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505 (GCF)
Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505 (GCF)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 800 kHU (593kJ)
Focal spot
  • 0.6 /0.8
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV (110 kV in GCF)
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (PCF)
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (PCF)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.6
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Dynamic Flat Detector
Dynamic Flat Detector
Detector Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm (17"x17")
Image matrix size
  • 2,874 pixel x 2,840 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Acquisition mode PCF
  • Up to 6 fps
Acquisition mode GCF
  • Up to 30 fps
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (for CS)
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (for CS)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200kJ)
Focal spot
  • 0.6 /1.2
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Control buttons
  • 6 color coded control buttons for directions & light; capacitive sensor for three-axis brake-release
Data displayed includes
  • Patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image (optional)
Full color LCD touch display
  • 30.7 cm (12.1")
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Large
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Large
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixel
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Image matrix size
  • 1500 x 1920 pixel
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")
Type
  • Digital Csl (Cesium Iodide) flat detector
Detector size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (app. 10" x 12")
Digital Vertical Stand
Digital Vertical Stand
Detector Size
  • Fixed detector 43 cm x 43 cm 17" x 17") or alternatively SkyPlate Detector 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Motorized tilting
  • Optional, -20° to +90°
Vertical travel
  • 30 cm - 180 cm (11.8" - 5'11")

