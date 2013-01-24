Efficia DFM100

|Shock Delivery
|
|Charge time
|
-
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
-
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
-
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
-
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
-
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
-
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
-
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
|Shock Series
|
|Sensing for Pads/Paddles
|
|Charge times
|
-
|Patient Impedance Range
|