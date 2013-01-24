Delivers exceptional fluoroscopic images with better contrast thanks to the high dynamic range
Veradius brings new imaging clarity and power to your surgical suite, with the consistent edge-to-edge image quality that only a flat detector can provide. It provides superb imaging support for a full range of procedures, from kidney drainage and abdominal aneurism repair to coronary angiography and neuro stimulation. Because you need to see as clearly as you can to achieve the best possible outcomes.
Designed in-house by Philips’ imaging experts, this brand new dynamic flat detector builds on Philips’ long expertise in flat detector technology used in its fixed cardiovascular systems. Now this advanced technology has been specifically engineered for our mobile C-arm systems. It provides superb image quality at a low X-ray dose and offers many advantages over image intensifiers.