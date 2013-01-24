Domovská stránka
FlexSpot Integrated user centric workspot in control room

FlexSpot

Integrated user centric workspot in control room

As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.

