Philips & Trumpf Medical

The Philips Azurion and Allura imaging systems, in combination with the Trumpf Medical TruSystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovakia
Call: +421 2 58 273 111
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovakia
Call: +421 2 58 273 111