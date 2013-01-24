Domovská stránka
Ingenia MR-RT XD Versatility to fit your planning

Ingenia MR-RT XD

Versatility to fit your planning

The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.

Features
Experience the MRI difference
With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.
Be confident in image quality
With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.
Position with precision
Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.
A one table solution
You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.
Patient transport made easy
The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
MR-only radiotherapy planning
The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.
Advanced imaging capabilities
The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, , help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.
Support to excel
Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.

Technické špecifikácie

Optional external laser positioning system
Optional external laser positioning system
Type
  • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3R compatible, green (520nm) or red (638nm) laser
Laser phantom
  • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
Allowed width range
  • 2.594 - 5.000 m
Features
Features
Bore design
  • 70cm
Coil arrangements
  • Flexible arrangements of dStream FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils L
Diagnostic head coil compatibility
  • Yes
Patient immobilization accessories
  • MR-compatible accessories can be ordered via 3rd party vendors including CIVCO, Orfit, Qfix, Elekta
Patient transport
  • Yes, with FlexTrak trolley
Geometric imaging accuracy
  • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
Ingenia MR systems
  • Ambition 1.5T X, Ambition 1.5T S, Elition 3.0T S, Elition 3.0T X, Evolution 1.5T, Ingenia 1.5T/3.0T
Applications supported
  • Brain, head and neck, pelvis, thorax, abdomen, spine
Geometric QA
  • Yes, large field of view QA phantom and automated analysis
RT CouchTop XD multi-indexing
  • 14cm indexing and 2cm Elekta Unity Indexing system (2cm increments)

  • ¹Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
  • ²Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet
  • ³Compared to Philips DWI TSE

