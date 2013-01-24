Support in assessing lesions by reviewing blood supply characteristics
Designed to evaluate time intensity curves of a T1 signal enhancement series. The application produces measurements including relative enhancement, maximum enhancement, time to peak (TTP), and wash-in/wash-out rates.
Benefits
The package includes user-selected color-coding of the parametric maps which can be viewed and stored as overlays on anatomical reference images.
The opacity of the overlay is user-defined.
The series can be referenced to any other series such as Diffusion data within the same study.