Domovská stránka
Philips – Kliknutím sem sa dostanete na domovskú stránku

Prehľadávať výrazy

ECIO
Doctor checking data

Empowering you to deliver high standard of care in your interventional oncology procedures


Visit us at ECIO 2021 – 10-13 April 2021
Stay up-to-date

    Join our symposium
    Ablation procedures in the interventional oncology suite of today and tomorrow
    April 13th 18:00-18:30 CET


    Moderator:
         Faiza Admiraal-Behloul, PhD, Philips
    Doctors checking results

    Liver ablation procedures in the Angio lab: the pros and cons

    Doctor adjusting the device

    Interventional Oncology Procedures in the angio lab of today and in the future

    Doctor carrafiello

    Prof. Gianpaolo Carrafiello, interventional radiologist

    Università degli Studi di Milano, Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico Milano, Italy

    Add to calendar
    Doctor strijen

    Dr Marco van Strijen, interventional Radiologist

    St. Antonius Hospital Nieuwegein, the Netherlands

    Add to calendar
    Ecio banner

    The next leap in simplifying and advancing 3D imaging


    The SmartCT clinical application, part of the Azurion image guided therapy platform, enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab.

    It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower clinical users to easily perform 3D imaging, regardless of their experience. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools.
    Nurse touching the screen

    Image fusion and needle navigation

    Infographic desktop image

    Pre-procedural

    Pre procedural thumbnail

    CT Liver and 3D Modeling in IntelliSpace Portal
    Access advanced visualization software from anywhere across the Enterprise to design the treatment strategy, using advanced tools such as automated organ and tumor segmentation and quantification, volumetric multimodal fusion and tumor characterization.

    Use pre-procedural CT and MR images to create a fused multimodal volumetric model of the liver

    Learn more

    Ablation procedures with XperGuide Ablation*

    Xperguide thumbnail

    XperGuide Ablation provides comprehensive assistance for treatment planning and live needle guidance. It offers unique Parallax Correction to plan needle trajectories for off-center lesions [3]. It provides highly accurate live image guidance of each needle to a targeted position by overlaying pre-planned trajectories with fluoroscopic imaging [4]

    * XperGuide Ablation is an option of XperGuide
    Learn more

    TACE procedures with EmboGuide

    Emboguide thumbnail
    EmboGuide supports you in maximizing the efficacy of your TACE procedures as it potentially enhances your sensitivity, reduces false positives and maximizes inter-reader agreement [1]. It provides efficient, workflow-based live 3D guidance with automatic feeder detection [2].​
    Learn more

    Post-procedural

    Post procedural thumbnail

    Multimodality Tumor Tracking in IntelliSpace Portal​

    Compare pre- and post-procedural images to assess early treatment response, and use selected imaging biomarkers from multiple modalities to follow-up the patient over time. qEASL is particularly useful to evaluate changes in tumor volume and enhancement. [5]​

    Use one-click lesion segmentation and AI-based propagation algorithm to assess the treatment response.
    Learn more

    1. Chiaradia et al, J J,Sensitivity and Reproducibility of AFD Software for HCC, VascIntervRadiol2018;29:425-431.
    2. Miyayama S, et al.Identification of small hepatocellular carcinoma and tumor-feeding branches with cone-beam CT guidance technology during transcatheterarterial chemoembolization. J VascIntervRadiol. 2013; 24(4):501-8.
    3. Abi-jaoudeh et al , Cone Beam vs Conventional CT Navigation for Image-Guided Biopsy, J VascIntervRadio; 2016; 27: 1342–1349.
    4. Ji Yung Choo, Percutaneous transthoracic needle biopsy of small (1 cm) lung nodules under C-arm cone-beam CT virtual navigation guidance; EurRadiol; 2013; 23:712–719; 23:712–719.

    5. Wu et al, Cost-effectiveness of imaging tumor response criteria in hepatocellular cancer after transarterial chemoembolization. J Am Coll Radiol 2021

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    Čo to znamená?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand