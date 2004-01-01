Supports the clinician in the assessment and characterization of brain tissue abnormalities using non-contrast CT image data. The application automatically registers images, segments and analyzes ASPECTS, a quantitate score that measure the extent of early ischemic changes in acute stroke patients.
