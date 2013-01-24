Domovská stránka
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/MP50 patient monitor on a Datex-Ohmeda Avance Anesthesia Machine and on the top shelf of a GE Avance Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/MP50: Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-10 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Camlock Mount for M1013A (EGM). Allows EGM to be positioned on top shelf.
IntelliVue MP40/50: GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-103 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP40/50; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP40/50.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

