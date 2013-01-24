By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
IntelliVue MP40/50: Draeger Zeus Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-96 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to vertical 38mm Post; bracket for mounting Multi-Measurement Server (MMS) to the side of the MP40/50 (Not shown. Philips Rotating Clamp Mount M3080A A02 also needed to do this).
