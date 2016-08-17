We are always interested in engaging with you.
Fully integrated imaging and treatment planning Discover how Philips can help to increase efficiency, consistency and accuracy in cancer treatment. Our commitment to provide integrated solutions in radiation oncology includes a suite of new and updated solutions designed to help put more control in the hands of the clinician, with the intent to improve workflow, procedure accuracy and ultimately patient outcomes. You can learn more about our dedicated solutions in radiation oncology by scheduling a demo at the Philips booth #7039 during the exhibition hours.
Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Boston, Massachusetts 200 E Market St Boston, MA Booth #7039
September 25-28, 2016
Boston Convention and Exhibition Center
Boston, Massachusetts
200 E Market St
Boston, MA
Booth #7039
Pinnacle³ Auto-Planning is designed to simplify and accelerate IMRT & VMAT planning. It has smart automation tools that enable the user to generate high quality plans quickly, and with limited intervention.
Pinnacle³ Proton Planning is designed to simplify treatment planning for proton therapy by integrating it within the conventional external beam treatment planning process.
iPatient puts users in control of innovative solutions that drive confidence and consistency through a personalized, patient-centric workflow.
Ingenia MR-RT is designed to pave the way for clinical excellence by providing a comprehensive solution to integrate MR imaging in your treatment planning workflows.
You're invited! Monday, September 26, 2016 | 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Boston Convention and Exhibition Center | Boston, MW Philips Healthcare is pleased to invite you to our Industry Expert Theater at ASTRO 2016 to: • find out what's new at Philips The Industry Expert Theater is located in Plenary room 261 outside of the exhibit hall, level 2 of the convention center.
• connect with other professional colleagues
• discuss current challenges in informed therapy guidance.
Brilliance CT Big Bore CT Simulator
Designed with radiation oncology in mind
Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation platform The comprehensive MRI solution to fit your planning
Ingenia MR-RT MR simulation platform
The comprehensive MRI solution to fit your planning
Oncology is a uniquely multifaceted, evolving field. How can you keep up to date with the latest trends, breakthroughs, and best practices? Check out Hot Spot digital magazine dedicated to informing and inspiring the oncology community. Through quarterly editions, we are sharing experiences from the people at the heart of cancer care who are shaping its future.
Oncology is a uniquely multifaceted, evolving field. How can you keep up to date with the latest trends, breakthroughs, and best practices?
Check out Hot Spot digital magazine dedicated to informing and inspiring the oncology community.
Through quarterly editions, we are sharing experiences from the people at the heart of cancer care who are shaping its future.
