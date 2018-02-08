Success Stories

Reducing procedure time in image-guided therapy with Philips Azurion
St Antonius Hospital in the Netherlands was among the first in the world to install Philips Azurion, the next-generation image guided therapy platform, to improve operational and clinical efficiency, while maintaining high quality care and staff satisfaction.
Reducing hospital readmissions with remote patient care management
Philips and West Moreton Health in Queensland, Australia, developed Mobile Enabled Care (MeCare), an innovative program that combines technology, in-home support and education to empower patients and help enable early intervention when needed.
