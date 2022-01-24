January 24, 2022 by Philips
Reading time: 2-3 min
As a health care leader, you ask yourself: Do you want to stay the same and do things ‘normally’? Or do you want to be the pioneer, the leader in introducing services to adapt to new patient needs?”
Dr. Ben Widaja
President Director, Mandaya Hospital Group
