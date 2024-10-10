DICOM in digital pathology

To ensure an open ecosystem for digital pathology without compromising quality, safety and digital pathology capabilities, Philips will continue to improve and adapt the DICOM export as the standard emerges.

Going forward, Philips intends to support both DICOM and iSyntax file formats for the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution.2 This ensures a versatile solution to fulfill current and future pathology requirements so that interoperability will not be a concern for existing and new users. Philips will remain an active member of Working Group 26 to develop, test and adopt the best-suited standard for WSI Slides.