Quality and efficiency of reporting is key to the hospital. To avoid manual importing of relevant findings and to have faster turnaround on exams delivering greater clinical value, native interactive reporting was introduced in the workspace. Interactive multimedia eliminates the need for a separate reporting solution. It enables the radiologist to automate the insertion of image-related information into the report and in return, the referring physician receives a clearer, tracked and more insightful report with the ability to make simple volumetric comparisons and bookmarking tools that allow for marking up, retrieval, viewing and follow-up over time. Marco Venditti, Head of IT Operations for Campus Bio-Medico, says, “By using the workflow orchestrator to report images closest to them, we can also guarantee optimal reporting quality. Calls to public relations office have been drastically reduced and this really does result in a better outcome for the patient.”

The organization estimates that after implementation of the solution there was reduction in the standard deviation among radiologists from 3.5 days to 2.1 days, reducing the TAT of 40%. In addition, after the implementation Campus Bio-Medico identified a significant reduction from 37% to 3% of customer complaints on receiving the reporting in time.

According to Dr. Quattrocchi, “We have increasingly optimized the management of the workflow by focusing on specific skills. This is a great improvement, as the quality of the final report is linked to greater patient satisfaction.”

Reducing the reporting time, in an academic context such as Campus Bio-Medico, also has the benefit of giving radiologists more time to devote to academic activity and continue their clinical growth. Dr Quattrocchi explains: “Radiologists are empowered to grow but also their professional life is improved.”