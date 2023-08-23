Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute Experience with SmartSpeed

Explore the cutting-edge advancements in medical imaging by tapping into the learnings of industry experts with Philips SmartSpeed. Watch this webinar to get insights from Dr. Constantino Peña and Carlos Avila from the Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute on how they delve into the capabilities of SmartSpeed and into a transformative era of AI-driven medical imaging for faster speed and higher resolution.1



“Typically in a 3T magnet it would take about 8 minutes to acquire these type of images (3D isotropic acquisitions), but using SmartSpeed we are now able to acquire these images in about 2 and a half minutes.”

