a key to confidence with MR conditional implants
ScanWise Implant is designed to enhance your confidence to scan challenging patients with MR Conditional implants.
Confidently scan patients within the MR Conditional limits
When you view images that were obtained using ScanWise Implant, you can be confident that the sequences chosen were appropriate for each patient’s specific MR Conditional implant.
Improve visualization around orthopedic implants with O-MAR**
When imaging near an MR Conditional orthopedic implant, O-MAR** and O-MAR XD** complement ScanWise Implant by reducing near metal susceptibility artifacts. This improves the visualization of more soft tissue and bone in the vicinity of the implant.
Easy set-up of scanning parameters
ScanWise Implant helps to reduce guesswork and additional user calculations by guiding the user through simple steps to enter the MR Conditional parameters as specified by the implant manufacturer. You don’t need to do any calculations or repeatedly add or check information for every sequence of your exam
Set parameters for all scans once
With ScanWise Implant you enter the parameter values of the Conditional implant only once for the whole exam, rather than scan by scan. It automatically adjusts the scan parameters for all scans and pre-scans.
Enter limits in 3 minutes or less
ScanWise Implant promotes efficiency. With the help of the guided user interface the implant conditions can be entered in 3 minutes or less.
ScanWise Implant allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Streamline your workflow
ScanWise Implant automatically adjusts scan parameters, rather than requiring you to perform time-consuming manual calculations and enter the results. This enhances efficiency and saves time.
Increase staffing flexibility
Can be operated with confidence by well-trained radiographers of all experience levels.
From a technologist’s perspective, we’re excited about the prospect of shortening exam times and broadening the diagnostic modalities available for those patients with MR Conditional implants. Philips understands the needs of radiologists and brings the expertise needed to create a smart solution to help guide operators to meet the specific criteria for each implant."
Scott Hipko, Chief MRI Research Technologist, The University of Vermont, College of Medicine.
Whitepaper: ScanWise Implant - Simplify scanning of patients with MR Conditional implants