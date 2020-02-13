Accelerating advances in cancer care

Carevive Systems receives Series C backing from Philips

Improving outcomes for people with cancer isn’t only about breakthrough treatments — it also hinges on understanding the true patient experience in order to find ways to improve it. That’s the mission of Miami-based Carevive Systems, which recently received Series C backing from Philips.

Carevive aims to enable providers to deliver better quality cancer care, encourages patient engagement and improves access to new treatments. Providers use Carevive software embedded within their EMR workflows to generate personalized patient care plans — based on the best possible treatment choices — and to remotely monitor and manage patient symptoms at home.

“Carevive’s suite of patient engagement and clinical cancer care management technologies are very promising and we look forward to working with the company to further improve patient care,” says Rich Wilmot, managing director of investments at Philips Ventures.