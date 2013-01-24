Sean Cheng

Sean is a principal on the investment side of Philips Ventures in Boston and also serves as Venture Investment Lead for Image-Guide Therapy businesses. He’s worked in healthcare policy and strategy for 15 years. He also helped found two start-ups focused on wellness robotics and left ventricular device (LVAD) technology for people with heart failure.

Sean is passionate about the potential of remote patient care, digital front door, digital diagnostics and therapeutics, cybersecurity and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and natural language processing.