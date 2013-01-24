Domovská stránka
Healthcare Informatics

Healthcare’s digital transformation

Healthcare leaders weigh in on the benefits of AI, the accessibility of data and the promise of precision care. Patients and staff benefit from technology when data is compatible and IT systems speak to one another. To get there they need to understand their own digital maturity and assess their own IT priorities.

Hear what your peers are saying about healthcare’s digital transformation


These healthcare IT leaders discuss the key factors that drive their healthcare digital transformation priorities.

At a glance

  • Digital maturity supports staff to deliver the kind of high-touch care that patients deserve.
  • Combining data sources and scientific knowledge can lead to sophisticated, state-of-the-art treatments.
  • Improving how information is presented can support the delivery of quality patient care.

Mr. Leo Bodden says we need to empower clinicians to operate at the top of their license

CIO perspectives on healthcare’s digital transformation by Leo Bodden
Today, technology requires a lot of the caregiver. While things have improved considerably, it is quite cumbersome and siloed.”

Mr. Leo Bodden

VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States

Mr. Benedict Tan discusses how presenting information in an accessible way benefits everyone

CIO perspectives on healthcare’s digital transformation by Benedict Tan
I've always emphasized that healthcare, it has to be a high-touch, and high-tech industry.”

Mr. Benedict Tan

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore

Mr. Henning Schneider emphasizes the importance of delivering the right information to the point of care

CIO perspectives on healthcare’s digital transformation by Henning Schneider
Digital maturity is so important to get all the data together, to combine the data, to deliver the right information to the doctors, to the ones who are running the healthcare delivery.”

Mr. Henning Schneider

Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany

Mr. Jacques Rossler examines how health providers can build reliable technology partnerships

CIO perspectives on healthcare’s digital transformation by Jacques Rossler
In healthcare, we have a habit of having solutions for years, and sometimes those small startups or the small companies do not have enough sustainability to go with us for the long term.”

Mr. Jacques Rossler

Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium

Dr. Jacob Visser discusses how care delivery is improved by combining data sources and scientific knowledge

CIO perspectives on healthcare’s digital transformation by Jacob Visser
Digital maturity in healthcare means that the patient journey is supported by digital solutions as much as possible.”

Dr. Jacob Visser

Chief Medical Information Officer, Erasmus Medical Center, The Netherlands

People in conversation

Opportunities in healthcare informatics

Informatics hub

Explore more about Philips healthcare informatics


Illuminate a new path through the care continuum
Read more
