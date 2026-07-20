Disclaimer

*Only with Philips Pathology Scanner SGi, which is for Research Use Only in the USA and not available for sale in all countries. Future availability cannot be ensured. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

**Third party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for (market) availability.

Not for viewing in the USA.

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) is in conformance with Regulation (EU) 201 7/746 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 April 2017 on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDR).