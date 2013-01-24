Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: Enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
Standardize quality care across your organization. Clinical applications are consistent, whether accessed on- or off-cart. AI-powered, automated measurements demonstrate excellent agreement with manual methods, while vendor-agnostic data analysis enhances confidence throughout the care path.
Low variability. High reproducibility.
Clinical efficiency
Expedite your way to the right answers
AI-enhanced applications like Auto Measure automatically identify anatomical structures to streamline time-consuming semi-automated measurements, even when using data from various vendors. And central hosting empowers care teams to access relevant data and tools from any location at any time.
Workflow flexibility
Choose what works best for you
From single seat workstation to enterprise integration, configure your set-up -- and scale to your needs. Flexible licensing models are designed to fit your needs, today and tomorrow. Streamline workflow and avoid data silos through easy integration with your existing IT systems.
Intelligent applications
Spend your time where it counts
Streamline routine and advanced quantification workflows with semi-automated, AI-driven, 2D and 3D quantification analysis. Choose from a comprehensive portfolio of vendor-agnostic applications, including automated strain analysis and 3D quantification for LV/RV/LA.
Lifetime value
Dedicated services for exceptional care
Maintain peak performance with a wide range of remote and on-site training and educational programs at the Philips Learning Center, in partnership with TOMTEC- ACADEMY. Periodic software upgrades and technology advances keep you up to date and ensure compatibility with changing hardware and server IT structures.
Clinical efficiency
Workflow flexibility
Intelligent applications
Spend your time where it counts
Streamline routine and advanced quantification workflows with semi-automated, AI-driven, 2D and 3D quantification analysis. Choose from a comprehensive portfolio of vendor-agnostic applications, including automated strain analysis and 3D quantification for LV/RV/LA.
Lifetime value
Ultrasound Workspace is the commercial name of the medical device TOMTEC-ARENA manufactured by TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH.
1 Tsang W, Salgo I, Medvedofsky D, et al, Transthoracic 3D Echocardiographic Left Heart Chamber Quantification Using an Automated Adaptive Analytics Algorithm, JACC: Cardiovascular Imaging, Volume 9, Issue 7, 2016, Pages 769-782.
2 Philips internal study with external sonographers comparing the results of 18 exams with and without Auto Measure
