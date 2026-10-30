IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Wall Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0062-04 Kit Includes: 6" (15.2 cm) Fixed Arm. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of the monitor; cable hooks located below the arm for hanging patient leads; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP2: Wall / Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-01 Kit Includes: Bracket to mount power supply below MP2; PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; includes slide for mounting in GCX Channel; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately; 19" GCX channel sold separately.
InvelliVue MP2: Pole / Rail Mount Kit
GCX P/N: PH-0062-02 Kit Includes: Two (2) PRCTM Post/Rail Clamps which clamp to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm; MP2 Monitor and Power Supply are mounted seperately; M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate sold separately.