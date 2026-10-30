Intellivue MX800 ITD Variable Height Wall Mounting

Mounting Kit (ITD part no. HA.2096.903)

A height adjustable arm for ITD support extrusion, including a tilt and swivel unit for a Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor. ITD part no. HA.2096.903 Kit includes: Adapter for ITD support extrusion; arm, length 400mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for a Philips IntelliVue MX800. (Additional Information: DIN EN 60601-1:2006 tested; minimum load: 11 kg / 24 lbs; maximum load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; maximum load, tilt and swivel unit: 14 kg / 30,8 lbs; finish, tilt and swivel unit, height adjustable arm and adapter for ITD support extrusion: RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated. There is also the possibility to mount an additional down-post (HA.1005.991) for an external rack, or a keyboard holder (HA.1024.991))