QLAB General Imaging Analysis

QLAB is designed to get the data necessary to drive decisions that can result in quality patient care and efficiencies. View and interrogate data on-cart and off-cart to enhance department workflow efficiencies.
This Q-app provides strain elastography analysis of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness.
General Imaging 3DQ (GI 3DQ)
3D tools that support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. QLAB GI 3DQ allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, and use all vision controls, and perform measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
Intima Media Thickness (IMT)
This plugin provides easy and consistent measurement of intimamedia thickness in carotids and other superficial vessels.
Vascular Plaque Quantification to quantify atherosclerosis
Vascular Plaque Quantification is a non-invasive tool that
uses 3D technology to visualize and quantify both the
overall volume of vascular plaque in the carotid artery
and the percent area of vessel reduction, as well as other
characteristics of plaque composition. VPQ may prove
to be a valuable tool to aid in determining who is at an
increased risk of stroke or cardiovascular disease based
on this important measurement of plaque buildup in the
carotid artery.
Region of Interest (ROI)
Designed for both contrast and 2D imaging to increase the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurements.
