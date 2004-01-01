Search terms

EPIQ7 C10-3v Curved Array

Transducer

10 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. End-fire sector, 11.5 mm radius of curvature, 130° field of view. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, advanced XRES, and harmonic imaging. Endovaginal applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.

