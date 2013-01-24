Multi Nuclei MR Seamless integration of multi-nuclei

Extend your scanning capabilities with a fully integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy solution to explore new clinical pathways without sacrificing clinical imaging workflow or wide-bore patient comfort. Multi-nuclei (MN) imaging and spectroscopy typically involves a different software version, cumbersome user interface, and a dedicated coil. And scan times tend to be quite long, which can disrupt day-to-day imaging throughput. To advance clinical insights in this promising area, Philips has made multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy become part of your daily clinical workflow. Adding multi-nuclei to your 3.0T MR system opens a window of research into other nuclei, in search of metabolic and functional information. It allows you to perform clinical imaging, spectroscopy and research studies of six different nuclei (1H, 31P, 13C, 23Na, 19F and 129Xe). Simply put, our multi-nuclei solution can be used across all anatomies.