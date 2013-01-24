UNIQUE 2 offers you extended flexibility to adjust image contrast. In pediatric hand images UNIQUE 2 enhances contrast by up to 54.7%*. It also features a novel noise reduction algorithm. In abdominal areas, phantom measurements showed a noise reduction of up to 17.3%**. Specific anatomical structures can be selectively enhanced to increase detail visualization and support diagnostic confidence.
* Compared to UNIQUE on previous release of Philips DigitalDiagnost – Results of phantom measurements. The effect of noise reduction depends on tissue type.
** Compared to UNIQUE on previous release of Philips DigitalDiagnost – Highest values were obtained on pediatric hand images. Results for other examinations vary.
UNIQUE 2 optimizes information from the clinical image, independent of the patient’s body size or exam type. For example, it provides you a more consistent well-balanced image impression across different patients by improving the consistency of the background area. For pediatric knee images, this improvement is up to 100%*. Tailored processing presets are automatically available for each patient and examination type.
* Compared to UNIQUE on previous release of Philips DigitalDiagnost – improves by up to 96.7% within one image, by up to 100% across different images. Results depend on the examination type.
UNIQUE 2 works in conjunction with Philips Bone Suppression software* as an option to help remove bone structures from chest images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help ensure you have a more accurate confident image interpretation. It improves actionable lung nodule detection by up to 16.8%**.
* Riverain Technologies' ClearRead Bone Suppression
** Freedman M, et.al. Improved detection of lung nodules with novel software that suppresses the rib and clavicle shadows on chest radiographs. Radiology 2011.