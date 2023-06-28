Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ jún 28, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
“Finland has pioneered digital pathology for over 15 years but projects leading to full scale adaption in clinical diagnostics have been lacking for multiple reasons (technical prerequisites, financial considerations etc.). Now it seems that these barriers have been overcome and currently there are many centers planning to go digital. This presentation will reveal our initial experiences of going ~ 100% digital in a multicenter environment.”
Dr. Teemu Tolonen, Project manager, Digital Pathology Head of Department, Fimlab Laboratories, Finland
Teemu Tolonen graduated from the University of Tampere with a Doctorate of Medicine and Doctorate of Philosophy with a focus in cancer genetics. He became an adjunct professor of pathology in 2019. In 2010 he began his residency at Fimlab Laboratories, one of the leading laboratory companies in Finland, providing laboratory services, education, and research in Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Paijät-Hame regions. In 2017 Dr. Tolonen became the Head of the department of pathology at Fimlab Laboratories. Over the course of his career, Dr. Tolonen has served key roles for the Finnish Division of the International Academy of Pathology (IAP), as a board member (2014-2015) and President (2016-2017/2018-2019). Dr. Tolonen has 62 publications that include scientific publications on genitourinary lab cancers and digital image analysis.
