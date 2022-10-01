Search terms

The Future of Maintenance: Unlocking the value of big data

Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ okt 01, 2022 ∙ 3 min read

Webinar

Maintenance services

Thumbnail of webinar about the future of maintenance and unlocking the value of big data

Webinar highlights - Total duration [24:31]

[0:00] ∙ Introduction

[19:26] ∙ How maintenance is currently handled

[17:59] ∙ Proactive, automated approach to medical equipment maintenance

[16:11] ∙ How Philips uses big data
[13:39] ∙ Expert voice
[4:43] ∙ Questions and answers

In this webinar a Philips expert illustrates how, instead of responding to an incident reactively and manually — through visits, diagnoses and repairs —  hospitals have the option of a proactive, automated maintenance model that leverages data already generated by their equipment.

This means that less of their time will be spent diagnosing critical equipment, and through real-time performance monitoring of medical equipment, departments can save costs and be relieved of the pressure that comes with accounting for systems failures with an ever-growing fleet.

Speakers list

Photo of doctor Mauro Barbieri

Mauro Barbieri, PhD

Principal Architect, Services at Philips Healthcare

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Mechanicians chatting over the insides of a machine

Customized Service Agreements

Tailor-made agreements in order to keep your equipment healthy and up to date.

Related articles

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Všetky práva vyhradené.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.

Enter Exit