Acute ischemic stroke is the second leading cause of mortality and a key cause of long-term disability worldwide1. Globally, one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime2. Speed is key to delivering time-sensitive, life-saving care. But while hope lies in seconds saved, an average of 46% of stroke patients arrive too late for treatment3. By 2050, we can expect over 30 million new stroke cases every year4. Could we do more together to speed up stroke care and prevent a potential 12 million deaths from stroke4?

