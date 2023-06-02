Philips’ Compressed SENSE is a breakthrough acceleration technique that shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations. It can be applied in all anatomies and all contrasts, in 2D, 3D, dynamics and 4D MRI. It might be presumed that Compressed SENSE allows shortening of all cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) scan times and it certainly does for cines, flow measurement, late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) and multishot black blood by allowing shorter breath holds.

But some cardiac MR scans are fixed in length, such as single shot black blood and T1 mapping which limit acquisition to one image per beat. Even if each source image is acquired faster, the scan still takes the same number of heart beats. Similarly, for perfusion, the scan duration is matched to the duration of the first-pass of contrast agent through the heart; higher acceleration factors do not result in a shorter scan time. Compressed SENSE does not shorten the scan time of these scans, but it still has a significant impact by enabling shorter data readouts; the data is less affected by the motion of the heart beating. This produces crisper CMR images and can increase diagnostic confidence for the expert reader