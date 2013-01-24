We are essentially running our standard protocols and just turning Compressed SENSE on and seeing a 20% reduction in scan time. None of the physicians know if it’s a Compressed SENSE scan versus a non-Compressed SENSE scan when they’re reading."
John P. Karis, M.D. Director of MRI and brain imaging, Department of Neuroradiology at Barrow Neurological Institute, USA
From our point of view, tangibly within the pilot, we had a time saving of 30-50% for a lot of our routine work. We could scan on average an extra 17-20 patients per week. For us that equated to an extra 1.5 days of scanner time available.
Karen Hackling-Searle, Head of MRI, Cobalt, United Kingdom
Today we can go for that high resolution again because it becomes feasible with Compressed SENSE."
Dr. Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD, Chair of Department of Radiology, A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgium and Head & Neck “Consultant Radiologist,” A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium