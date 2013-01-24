HSDP leveraged to:
We delivered:
One of the complicated things in cancer care is that it’s very hard to move quickly. . I think the driving need that AWS and Philips have been able to solve for Dana-Farber include portability, ingenuity, and innovation in cancer care . Philips built this beautiful robust data model that really lets us measure and learn not just how clinicians make decisions but what’s happening to a patient.”
Carole Tremonti
Senior Director Product Development, Dana-Farber Pathways
Curated life science and healthcare cloud services empowering more flexible, efficient clinical trials