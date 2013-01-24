Rocco van den Berg

|
Rocco has 20 years of experience in digital business development, strategy, corporate venture and collaborations with start-ups — with a special emphasis on health technology and digital health. At Philips, he identifies new start-ups as potential partners and works closely alongside them. Rocco champions these innovators with internal Philips teams to help them grow and scale.
Rocco is a passionate believer in the power of collaboration and the free exchange of ideas. He considers both essential to speeding up innovation and creating a better way to deliver and experience healthcare, faster.