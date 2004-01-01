Fast throughput and diagnostic confidence are not mutually exclusive. The versatile Philips Radiography 7300 C digital radiography system allows you to achieve both.
You can comfortably see more patients per day(1), reduce time-consuming retakes, and focus more closely on your patients.
Smart Workflow, powerfux-l AI-enabled productivity features, and automated examination technologies help assure rapid availability of high quality digital images for more confident diagnoses.
Philips developed AI-assisted Smart Collimation Thorax(2) algorithm adjusts detector height and proposes collimation for each chest upright patient individually based upon data from a 3D Camera(3).Smart Collimation Thorax reduces exam time up to 35 seconds resulting in potential time saving of 20 minutes weekly for your medical team. (4)
Save time with Smart Workflow
Ease the positioning process with overlays
The 3D (3) Camera in the Eleva Tube Head enables virtual overlays which eases the positioning process for the radiographer while also facilitating precise results with features such as AEC Visualization and on-screen collimation. AEC Visualization showcases the AEC chambers via overlays, allowing the radiographer to choose them from the Eleva Tube head as well as the Eleva Workspot.
Enhance your diagnostic confidence
Radiography 7300 C offers tools to help you improve your ability to provide a confident diagnosis. Philips UNIQUE 2 image processing uses next generation image processing software designed to provide superb images of all anatomical areas. UNIQUE 2 provides flexibility to increase image contrast, reduces background glow and significantly improves the homogeneity of the background area through noise reduction. (5)
AI-enabled grid-like contrast without a grid
AI-enabled SkyFlow Plus assists by producing images with grid-like contrast. It provides computationally efficient scatter correction tailored to your individual patient.Theres no need to attach and detach a grid to the wireless detector, so detector/patient positioning is fast and easy. Without a grid, retakes due to grid misalignment are a thing of the past. SkyFlow Plus helps you work more efficiently by rapidly acquiring high-quality images, while effectively managing scatter radiation.
Easy-to-use Eleva user interface
The Eleva user interface on the Eleva Tube Head and at the Eleva Workspot employs solutions that simplify the exam process. The patient is identified with information pulled from the RIS, while customized and automated presets are presented on the easy-to-use touchscreen. Presets can be selected and adjusted, including patient data, patient type, exposure, collimation, preview images and more. When presets are employed its a fast 3-clicks to exam completion.
Reduce retakes with the Eleva Tube Head
The Eleva Tube Head with live camera helps you achieve outstanding patient throughput. You can change the most vital exam parameters at the tube head touchscreen, while the camera displays live images of the collimated anatomy directly on the Eleva Tube Head. This helps reduce imprecise collimation and assists with patient positioning. Time-consuming retakes that add unnecessary dose can be reduced.
Harmonization across Philips DXR
A continuity of platform solutions and applications across Philips DXR portfolio. The harmonized Eleva UI, UNIQUE 2, SkyFlow Plus etc., along with hardware solutions like the SkyPlate detectors and other system accessories, allow smoother operations, simplified training support, fast exams , and an enhanced return on your investment. SkyPlate wireless detectors can be shared across compatible Philips radiography and fluoroscopy systems.
Configured to meet your needs
Philips Radiography 7300 C offers a variety of configuration options tailored to your clinical needs, room layout and budget. It gives you the opportunity to choose the configuration that best satisfies your departmental requirements. The system can even be configured specifically for upright chest exams, or for integration into emergency rooms and trauma bays.Premium, Pro, Plus, Value, or ER each bundle contains the imaging system of your choice along with selected components and applications.
Improved lung nodule detection with Philips Bone Suppression
Philips Bone Suppression(6) is an innovative AI-enabled image enhancement technology designed to increase the clarity of chest radiographs and promote better clinical outcomes by suppressing bone structure on digital images for an unobstructed view of soft tissue. This clear view can help facilitate you have a more accurate image interpretation. As part of Philips Eleva platform, Bone Suppression is integrated into the regular system workflow.Philips Bone Suppression can improve actionable nodule detection by 16.8 %(6) without the need to expose the patient to additional X-ray dose.
Get Philips latest AI features with a clear upgrade path
Philips SmartPath is a partnership program that helps you extend the life of your equipment. You get the latest Philips technology for a fraction of the cost without the disruption of buying and installing new system. SmartPath to DR Smart Workflow is also a clear upgrade path for current Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90 system to the Radiography 7300 C system, giving you the opportunity to enjoy our latest AI enabled Smart Workflow features and capabilities.
Designed for a sustainable future
Radiography 7300 C has been developed with a focus on sustainably sourced materials, increased energy efficiency, proactive predictive maintenance, and responsible recycling via local recycling networks. Options for lease extensions and system lifetime extensions through upgrades, allows a positive ROI for your system over time.Radiography 7300 C uses 39% less energy than its predecessor, potentially saving up to 1300 kWh per year (7)Radiography 7300 C uses 15kg or 3% less total Packaging Weight Reduction vs predecessor system (8)
Specifications
Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Full color LCD touch display width
30.7 cm (12.1")
Minimum viewing angle in horizontal and vertical viewing field
+/- 80°
Control buttons
6 color-coded ctrl. buttons and a capacitive sensor for 3-axis brake release
Data displayed at the Eleva Tube Head (amongst others)
Collimation, AEC chambers, patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image
Height adjustable table
Height adjustable table
Height adjustment
51.5 cm to 91.5 cm (1' 8.3" to 3')
Tabletop dimensions
240 cm × 75 cm (7' 10.5" × 2' 5.5")
Tabletop travel range
longitudinal +/- 60 cm (1' 11"") transverse +/- 12 cm (4.7"")
Max. patient load
375 kg (826.7 lb)
X-ray tube assembly
X-ray tube assembly
Maximum voltage
150 kV
Focal spot 0.6 mm
maximum power 33 kW
Focal spot 1.2 mm
maximum power 100 kW
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard drive
240 GB SSD total
RAM storage capacity
16 GB
Monitor
21.3" LCD color touch monitor
Maximum calibrated brightness
400 cd/m2 +/- 10 %
CD/DVD drive
24x CD reader/writer 8x DVD reader/writer
Large SkyPlate detector
Large SkyPlate detector
Type
Digital Cesium Iodite flat detector
Detector size
43 cm × 43 cm (17" × 17")
Active area
42 cm × 42.5 cm (13.6" × 16.6")
Image matrix size
2,330 × 2,846 pixel
Pixel size
148 μm
(1)See 15 more patients/day, save 8 hrs. overtime/week, and avoid approx. 28 retakes/week (compared to the previous release of DigitalDiagnost and based on 100 patients per day. Actual results in other cases may vary)
(2)Smart Collimation Thorax is limited to upright thorax with adult chest views only
(3)Standard on Premium and Pro bundle configurations – optional for Plus, Value and ER bundles
(4)Compared to not using SCT on the Radiography 7300 C, validated by 12 clinicians in a Philips’ development environment. Daily time saving calculation based on 35 adult upright chest patients per day. Results may vary.
(5)Compared to previous release, UNIQUE
(6)ClearRead Bone Suppression by Riverain Technologies Freedman M et al. Improved detection of lung nodules with novel software that suppresses the rib and clavicle shadows on chest radiographs. Radiology. 2011.
(7)Compared to its predecessor system DigitalDiagnost Rel. 4 with similar configuration. Based on use case scenario defined by COCIR for 12 hrs. standby / ready to scan (includes 8 hrs. working time to cover 84 radiographic exposures on an average), and 12 hrs. off/low power mode
(8)Compared to its predecessor system DigitalDiagnost Rel. 4 with similar configuration
