Conversion kit including inlets and Allen Keys for NBP Standard Compliance Transition. The procedure of performing a device conversion consists of the exact same steps as when exchanging an NBP device connector (e.g., for repair/maintenance purposes) and is therefore already well established and documented in our Service Guide.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Webová stránka je určená len pre osoby, ktoré používajú zdravodntícke pomôcky ako profesionáli, vrátane zdravotníckych pracovníkov, osôb konajúcich za poskytovateľov zdravotnej starostlivosti alebo za obchodníkov so zdravotníckymi pomôckami.
Ste osoba, ktorá spĺňa vyššie uvedené kritériá?