DreamWear full face cushion Under-the-nose full face cushion

DreamWear full face cushion

Under-the-nose full face cushion

The DreamWear full face cushion is designed to fit the innovative DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal with minimal contact that prevents red marks, especially on the bridge of the nose.¹

Designed for less irritation on the nose bridge
The DreamWear full face cushion rests under the nose and seals both nostrils and around the mouth without needing to cover the entire nose. It was designed to help users get the therapy needed without the troubling red marks and irritation.¹,²
Multiple sizes for any patient
Full face cushions come in four size options so you can find the right fit that works for your patient.
Comfort, seal and stability
DreamWear’s innovative full face cushion design helps prevents red marks, discomfort and irritation on the bridge of the nose and still delivers on the seal and stability needed for a good night’s sleep.¹,²
Interchangeable design
The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushion types without changing masks. DreamWear is designed to simplify set-up and provide multiple interface options at home on one, easy to use mask.
Technické špecifikácie

Full face standard and fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, small cushion
  • 1133375
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, medium cushion
  • 1133376
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, large cushion
  • 1133377
DreamWear with headgear, sm and med frames, med-wide cushion
  • 1133378
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1133400
Full face replacement parts
Small full face cushion part number:
  • 1133430
Medium full face cushion part number:
  • 1133431
Large full face cushion part number:
  • 1133432
Medium wide full face cushion part numbers:
  • 1133433
Sizing gauge part numbers:
  • 1116752
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame part number:
  • 1116745
Medium frame part number:
  • 1116746
Large frame part number:
  • 1116747
Headgear part number:
  • 1133450
Headgear magnet clips part number:
  • 1133454
Fabric wraps part number:
  • 1116754

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

User manual (1)

User manual

  • 1. Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n=85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, REspironics Amara View and F&P Simplus, based on 30 days of use.
  • 2. Design claim - the design of the mask is such that it does not contact the nasal bridge.

