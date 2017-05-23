EPIQ 7 Circular Edition

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
xMatrix for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
xMatrix for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
xMatrix for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
PureWave
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
TCD fusion
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
Transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
Transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
Transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
nSIGHT Imaging
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture introduces a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture introduces a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture introduces a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
MicroCPA
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
Advanced user experience
Advanced user experience
With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced user experience
With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced user experience
With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
iSCAN
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Excellent ergonomics
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Amazing mobility
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Multimodality DICOM
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Library quiet
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
xMatrix for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
xMatrix for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
xMatrix for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
No other premium ultrasound system can run the complete suite of the world’s most innovative ultrasound transducers. With the touch of a button, xMatrix offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live xPlane, Live MPR, MPR, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ 7’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
PureWave
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
TCD fusion
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
Transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
Transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
Transcranial image fusion combines multi-modality images with live ultrasound, supporting more confident answers in applications such as stroke therapy, while potentially reducing dependence on repeat CT or MR scans in routine follow-up cases.
nSIGHT Imaging
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture introduces a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture introduces a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture introduces a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images without compromise. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
MicroCPA
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Obtaining flow information in small low-flow vascular structures has traditionally been a challenge. With EPIQ’s new MicroCPA feature, visualization of low velocity micro circulation is quick and simple, giving you more diagnostic confidence when evaluating organ perfusion or small vascular beds.
Advanced user experience
Advanced user experience
With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced user experience
With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Advanced user experience
With the EPIQ 7, Philips has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility all come together. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with your ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
iSCAN
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Excellent ergonomics
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Amazing mobility
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Multimodality DICOM
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Library quiet
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 7 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 7 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
EPIQ Evolution 2.0
This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Find the right transducer for your system
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Vstupujete na slovenskú webovú stránku Philips Healthcare.
Please select the checkbox
Webová stránka je určená len pre osoby, ktoré používajú zdravodntícke pomôcky ako profesionáli, vrátane zdravotníckych pracovníkov, osôb konajúcich za poskytovateľov zdravotnej starostlivosti alebo za obchodníkov so zdravotníckymi pomôckami.