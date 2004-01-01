Search terms

Portable Compact Ultrasound System

Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV brings full functionality and first-scan answers to you, wherever you are. Offering a feature-rich core, a range of diagnostic solutions, enhanced cleanability and wireless connectivity and reporting, Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV is one of the most reliable and robust compact systems on the market.​

Shared UI and workflow with EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx system

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Shared UI and workflow with EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx system

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Transducer interoperability across the Philips portfolio

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Transducer interoperability across the Philips portfolio

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Automation for reproducible cardiac quantification in 2D

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Automation for reproducible cardiac quantification in 2D

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Battery life up to 3 hours
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.

Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.

Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Battery life up to 3 hours

Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Enhanced cleanability
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel

Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel

Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Enhanced cleanability

Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Collaboration Live
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Optimized portability
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.

Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.

Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Optimized portability

Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Shared UI and workflow with EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx system

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Shared UI and workflow with EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx system

Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Transducer interoperability across the Philips portfolio

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Transducer interoperability across the Philips portfolio

Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Automation for reproducible cardiac quantification in 2D

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Automation for reproducible cardiac quantification in 2D

AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Battery life up to 3 hours
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.

Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.

Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Battery life up to 3 hours

Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Enhanced cleanability
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel

Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel

Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Enhanced cleanability

Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Collaboration Live
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Collaboration Live

Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Optimized portability
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.

Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.

Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Optimized portability

Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.

Specifications

Compact System
Width
  • 411.9 cm/16.2 in
Height
  • 86.6 cm/3.4 in
Depth
  • 406.6 cm/16.0 in
Weight
  • 10.57 kg/23.3 lb including internal battery
Monitor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD panel
Power
  • 100-140 V, ~50-60 Hz, 250 VA
AC adapter
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 HZ
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Power consumption
  • 310 VA
System battery
  • 14.4 VDC. 98 WH
AUX display port
  • 1920x1080 resolution
Connectors
  • Ethernet and two USB 3.0 connectors
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 488.8 mm x 488.8 mm (19.2" x 19.2")
Vertical adjustment
  • 820-1001 mm (32.2"-39.3”)
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Other specification details
  • Integrated Ethernet connector
  • Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer
  • Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
  • Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
  • Two USB connectors
Power consumption
  • 660 VA max
  • depending on system configuration
Standard cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
  • Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Extended cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Small profile B/W video printer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Compact System
Width
  • 411.9 cm/16.2 in
Height
  • 86.6 cm/3.4 in
Depth
  • 406.6 cm/16.0 in
Weight
  • 10.57 kg/23.3 lb including internal battery
Monitor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 LCD panel
Power
  • 100-140 V, ~50-60 Hz, 250 VA
AC adapter
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 HZ
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
Power consumption
  • 310 VA
System battery
  • 14.4 VDC. 98 WH
AUX display port
  • 1920x1080 resolution
Connectors
  • Ethernet and two USB 3.0 connectors
Compact Cart
Cart base
  • 488.8 mm x 488.8 mm (19.2" x 19.2")
Vertical adjustment
  • 820-1001 mm (32.2"-39.3”)
Wheels
  • Four 5” locking swivel wheels
  • rear two wheels include steering lock mechanism
Other specification details
  • Integrated Ethernet connector
  • Integrated keyboard in slide out drawer
  • Probe holders on both sides to accommodate up to four transducers
  • Three storage bins provided, large, small and rear handle tray
  • Two USB connectors
Power consumption
  • 660 VA max
  • depending on system configuration
Standard cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W
  • Integrated AC adapter in bottom compartment
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
Extended cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Deluxe cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time
Premium cart
  • Input: 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
  • Output: 24 VDC @ 250 W + 5 V @ 1 W
  • Integrated keyboard in slide-out drawer
  • Multiport adapter provides ports for attaching up to three imaging transducers
  • Small profile B/W video printer
  • Three batteries to provide additional scanning time

