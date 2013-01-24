The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
15"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Find what you need right away on the large 15"-wide touchscreen. You'll recognize the familiar, easy-to-use interface from your existing IntelliVue monitors, so you can spend more time providing care and less time on device training.
Ambient light adjustment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment is just part of why the IntelliVue MX550 is an excellent solution for critical care settings and the OR. In the OR, for example, the display automatically adapts to lights being dimmed or brightened during different stages of surgery, reducing overall light pollution in the OR.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX550 works to enhance your investment by sharing data with clinical information systems, helping to contribute to a comprehensive EMR. It can also help reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR solution of choice. Optional Philips IntelliBridge device interfacing* makes this possible by eliminating the need for a separate device concentrator and data consolidation server.
Advanced Clinical Solutions
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
The IntelliVue MX550 monitor has built-in Advanced Clinical Solutions that provide tools to summarize and visualize complex clinical data and their interactions. Multiple streams of information come together in one uncomplicated view for you.
Portable design
Portable design allows you to take monitoring with you
The IntelliVue MX550 delivers the functionality of a full-fledged bedside monitor while providing battery back-up to bridge the occasional power loss. With standard battery operation, a built-in handle, and overall rugged design, this solution can cope with the demanding in-hospital transport sometimes required in acute care areas. It’s also compact enough to be convenient underway.
*Requires IntelliBridge interface port(s). For device compatibility, see the latest IntelliBridge EC10 external device compatibility list.
