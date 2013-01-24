Domovská stránka
Expression MR200 MR Patient Monitor

Expression MR200

MR Patient Monitor

Make your first step the right step through a unique blend of affordability and bedside-level quality.

Features
Your reputation depends on quality results
Every patient deserves the best quality you can provide. Expression MR200 provides the kind of bedside-quality parameters and designed previously found only in monitors designed and priced for higher-acuity applications.
Simplicity builds confidence
When your staff have equipment that's easy to work with, they can also have the confidence to focus on the patient experience, too.
Connect with convenience
With Philips, all patient vitals monitored during the MR exam are sent to your hospital information and record-keeping systems to help your institution's IT strategy succeed, and for exceptional care and management throughout the MR imaging experience.

Technické špecifikácie

Display
  • 12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD
MR compatibility
  • 1,500 Gauss
  • 4 W/kg SAR
  • 3T
Parameters
  • Wireless ECG
  • Wireless SpO2
  • NIBP
  • CO2
Featured Parameters
  • Wireless ECG 2.0
  • Bedside type parameters
  • Advanced alarm
  • Gauss detection

