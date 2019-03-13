DreamWisp has been designed to help patients sleep comfortably with every turn. Marrying the freedom of DreamWear’s revolutionary, top of-the-head tube design with Wisp’s proven over-the-nose auto seal cushion creates a mask that lets patients sleep how they want without having frontal tubing in the way.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Top-of-head tube
Top-of-head tube
Top-of-head tube
Top-of-head tube
Minimal headgear design
Minimal headgear design
Minimal headgear design
Minimal headgear design
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Top-of-head tube
Top-of-head tube
Top-of-head tube
Top-of-head tube
Minimal headgear design
Minimal headgear design
Minimal headgear design
Minimal headgear design
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Easy-to-use magnetic clips
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Minimal contact nasal cushion
Minimal contact nasal cushion
|Cleaning
|
|Cleaning
|
|Material
|
|Mask Type
|
|Size
|
|Warranty
|
|Replacement
|
|Intent of Use
|
|Operating pressure
|
|Beware with pacemakers
|
|Cleaning
|
|Cleaning
|
|Operating pressure
|
|Cleaning
|
|Cleaning
|
|Material
|
|Mask Type
|
|Size
|
|Warranty
|
|Replacement
|
|Intent of Use
|
|Operating pressure
|
|Beware with pacemakers
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.