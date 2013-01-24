Domovská stránka
Philips – Kliknutím sem sa dostanete na domovskú stránku

Prehľadávať výrazy

C10-4ec Broadband curved array transducer

C10-4ec

Broadband curved array transducer

Nájsť podobné výrobky

Learn more about the Philips C10-4ec broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.

Kontaktuj nás
Features
Technology: Broadband

Technology: Broadband

Technology: Broadband
Number of elements: 128

Number of elements: 128

Number of elements: 128
Frequency range: 10-4 MHz

Frequency range: 10-4 MHz

Frequency range: 10-4 MHz

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand